Brittney Griner Shares Message To Wife Amid Return To Russian Court

Brittney Griner returned to court in Russia on Tuesday, July 26, with a special message for her wife.

Amid Griner’s ongoing drug trial, the WNBA star appeared in a Moscow courthouse holding two photographs in a plastic sleeve of her wife and teammates, per ABC News.

Griner told ABC News that she had a message for her wife Cherelle, who recently graduated from law school.

“Good luck on the bar exam,” Griner said.

Griner’s legal team is continuing to argue for leniency after she pleaded guilty to drug charges last week and admitted to bringing cannabis into the country. The Phoenix Mercury guard said she had no “intention” of breaking Russian law as she “accidentally” packed the vape cartridges in her bag.

Lawyers representing Griner presented more evidence and brought another witness to the stand to testify during Tuesday’s proceedings. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted by trial.

During a break in the proceedings, when asked whether she had any complaints, Griner told ABC News, “No, no complaints. Just waiting patiently.”

Griner has been detained in Russia since February 17 when authorities found vape cartridges containing cannabis in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

In May, the U.S. Department of State classified the pro basketball player as “wrongfully detained” and pledged to secure her release,

Since her drug trial began on July 1, Griner’s lawyers have presented a doctor’s note that granted her permission to use cannabis for chronic pain. One of her Russian teammates and the director of the basketball club Griner plays for in Russia have also testified in her favor.

Griner’s trial is expected to continue through the beginning of August.