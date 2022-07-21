Lil Baby Partners With Business Owner To Provide 100 Jobs In Atlanta

Lil Baby is teaming up with an Atlanta-based businessman to help provide jobs for the youth. On July 20, the rapper, who was raised in Atlanta’s Oakland City community, announced that he and Lemont Bradley would be looking to give jobs to 100 people. The initiative will focus on employing people who are 21 and under in a move to help young citizens earn money. It would also seek to minimize crime in the city.

Atlanta’s crime rate has increased over the pandemic and continues to rise. City officials and community organizers have searched for alternative ways to prevent crime. Lil Baby and Bradley are using their own resources to help make the city safer.

“We are looking to give out 100 jobs to teenagers and young adults in the metro-Atlanta,” Lil Baby and Bradley said in a joint statement. “With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income.”

The award-winning rapper decided to collaborate with Bradley who owns several businesses in the Atlanta area which includes Auto Spa Bistro and Eco Car Spa. Bradley’s latest venture, Clutch Restaurant, recently opened in Brookhaven. The Caribbean-American eatery is looking to fill positions such as bartenders, waiters, line cooks, and dishwashers. Bradley will also look to hire more employees at Auto Spa Bistro and Eco Car Spa.

Along with the existing businesses, Bradley and Lil Baby will start a lawn care company in the fall and employ more workers for that venture.

On August 26, Amazon Prime will release a documentary on Lil Baby’s life entitled, “Untrapped.”