Sen. Raphael Warnock Outpaces Herschel Waker By Millions In Campaign Funding

The Senate race in Georgia continues to heat up months before Election Day 2022. In terms of fundraising, Sen. Rapheal Warnock has outpaced his Republican challenger Herschel Walker by Millions.

Since April, Warnock has raised $17.2 million compared to $6.2 million raised by Walker in that same period, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Currently, Warnock has $22.2 million cash on hand against Walker’s $7 million. Over 260,000 people donated to Warnock’s campaign since April, and 70,000 donated to Walker.

The recent fundraising numbers reveal the uphill battle faced by Walker who currently trails Warnock by 10 points, according to a poll by Quinnipiac University.

While on the campaign trail, Warnock has been able to focus on getting his message out to voters without much controversy. On the other hand, Walker has faced several obstacles that includes gaffes and scandals that have placed his campaign in a bad light.

Warnock’s lead over his opponent in terms of fundraising mirrors that of Stacey Abrams who is making a run to be Georgia’s next Governor.

In May, Abrams raised $9.8 million in campaign contributions and added another $12.3 million in June. The Democratic leader has about $18.5 million of cash on hand which allows her to add personnel and increase advertising spending.

Abram’s challenger, Gov. Kemp, has severely lagged in terms of campaign funding in that same period, collecting $6.8 million. Both candidates are spending heavily with Abrams at $30 million and Kemp at $17 million.