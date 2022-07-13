Jacob Blake Sr. Says Cops ‘Beat’ Him Into ‘Seizure’ During Walker Protest

Photo: Getty Images

Jacob Blake Sr., the father of police shooting victim Jacob Blake, was hospitalized after Akron cops violently detained him during demonstrations against the slaying of Black motorist Jayland Walker, Black Enterprise reports.

On Wednesday (July 6), Blake Sr. traveled to Akron, Ohio to protest the killing of Walker at the hands of police. During the protest, Blake Sr. said a violent encounter with law enforcement resulted in him being hospitalized.

“They beat me into a seizure. I don’t know what happened next,” Blake Sr. said. “When I woke up at the hospital, I woke more determined than ever.”

According to reports, Jacob Blake’s father traveled to Akron with Breonna Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin, who was also arrested at the protest.

Both were sought after by police on charges of rioting, resisting arrest, failing to disperse, and disorderly conduct.

After his hospitalization, Blake Sr. returned to demonstrations later that day to speak out against police claims and encouraged protestors to continue to hold law enforcement accountable for their conduct.

Following the June 27 fatal police shooting of Walker, 25, Justin Blake said his brother’s violent detainment is another example of Akron PD’s misconduct.

“They were making a statement, and they used all these people as examples,” Justin Blake said. “They’re showing they are a brutal police force.”