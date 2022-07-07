Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty in Russian Court

After spending more than five months in a Russian jail, WNBA star Brittney Griner has conceded and pleaded guilty to what many say are wrongful drug charges in a Moscow court earlier today. The two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist recently stated in a letter to President Joe Biden that she was fearful that she would never be released from the Russian prison.
“I’d like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Griner said in English, per Reuters, which was then translated into Russian for the court.
The Biden administration however has classied of Griner’s detainment in Russia as “wrongful.”
“This is a serious offense, confirmed by indisputable evidence … Attempts to present the case as if the American was detained illegally do not hold up,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexei Zaitsev said Wednesday, June 6.
“The law has been violated, and arguments about the innocent nature of Griner’s addiction, which, by the way, is punishable in some U.S. states, are inappropriate in this case,” he said.