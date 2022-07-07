Khloe Kardashian Slammed For Holding Black Women on Leash In Resurfaced Pic

Photo: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian is facing backlash for holding a leash tethered to multiple Black women in a photo that resurfaced on social media.

Last week, a viral Reddit post reignited conversation over the Kardashian’s 2003 Halloween costume where she dressed as a pimp and held a chain leash attached to four Black women.

Known close friends of the famous family Malika and Khadijah Haqq along with actress Meagan Good and her sister La’Myia Good can be seen leashed and surrounding Kardashian in the controversial photo taken at a Hollywood nightclub in October of 2003. Kardashian, who was 19 at the time, sported a blue pinstriped suit with a gold, dollar sign chain seemingly mirroring a pimp.

For some reason, for Halloween in 2003, Khloe Kardashian thought it was a good idea to dress as a “pimp” and haul four Black women around with her attached to chain leashes. pic.twitter.com/grcdgNqwNB — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 7, 2022

A Reddit user on the r/KUWTKsnark page brought the photo back to the light with the caption “Let’s never forget *this* happened.”

Many on the social media platform slammed the Good American owner for her questionable costume.

“Whose brilliant idea was this?” one Reddit user asked.

“The reality that five women collectively thought this was a good idea, not one of them said maybe we should rethink this,” another said criticizing Kardashian and the pair of sisters.

Others compared the controversy to other celebrity scandals involving racism and questioned why the Kardashian wasn’t “canceled” for the incident.

“O.M.G. this is on par with blackface Whoopi’s then boyfriend Ted Danson did ‘as comedy sketch’ or whatever. I thank God I never done something so cringe to this extent, how do you cope with this when you look back,” a Reddit user said referring to Danson donning blackface and spewing racial slurs at Goldberg’s infamous 1993 performance.

Back in 2019, Good addressed the Halloween costume on social media and said, “That one time on Halloween when you were young and dumb. And clearly didn’t think 15 years ahead lol smh. Welp, mistakes were made.”

However, Kardashian has yet to comment on the viral resurfaced photo as of Thursday (July 7).