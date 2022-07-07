Donald Trump and Cohorts Subpoenaed in Georgia Criminal Investigation

All eyes remain on Georgia as a special grand jury empaneled handed down subpoenas yesterday, Tuesday, June 5, for former president Donald Trump, his attorney Rudy Giuliani, close political ally Lindsey Graham along with other Trump associates in the ongoing Georgia criminal investigation of election tampering. The unending Trump saga centers around the former president’s alleged attempt to alter election outcomes after urging Gov. Kemp and pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensberg to “find” 11,780 votes, and declare him the winner in Georgia’s presidential election in order to get a second term in office.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took the unusual step of requesting a special grand jury for the investigation, and the selection of that panel began Monday, May 2.

Trump and his cohorts Giulian and Graham attempted to strong-arm Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes,” one more than needed to overturn the 2020 election. The trio allegedly resorted to issuing thinly veiled threats that Raffensperger himself could face criminal charges if he did not comply with the request.

According to CNBC and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Graham made at least two calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about “reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”

The publications also report that the subpoena for Giuliani was issued because of inflammatory statements he made before the Georgia state Senate on Dec. 3, 2020, where he provided alleged evidence “purporting to demonstrate the existence of election fraud in multiple Georgia counties.”

“Despite [lack of evidence], the Witness made additional statements, both to the public and in subsequent legislative hearings, claiming widespread voter fraud in Georgia during the November 2020 election and using the now-debunked State Farm Video in support of those statements,” the subpoena reads.

Moreover, the subpoena also states that Giuliani “possesses unique knowledge concerning communications between himself, former President Trump, the Trump Campaign, and other known and unknown individuals involved in the multi-state, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

In February of 2021, following Joe Biden’s win, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the first African-American woman to hold the position, sent a letter to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state officials asking that they keep documents related to “an investigation into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election,” according to the New York Times.

Trump’s infamous call to Raffensperger urging him to “find” 11,7800 votes and reverse his election loss in Georgia.

“This Georgia criminal investigation includes, but is not limited to, potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration,” the letter states.

If Mr. Trump were to be convicted of the crimes he is charged with in Georgia, a federal pardon would not be applicable. In Georgia, Mr. Trump cannot look to Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, for a state pardon, and not just because the two have a fractured relationship. In Georgia, pardons are granted only by the state board of pardons and paroles