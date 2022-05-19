Young Black Hollywood Is All About Grayscale!

Young Black Hollywood is all a buzz with the newest young designer to the stars, GRAYSCALE, by BJ Gray! In the last few months alone his designs have been worn by the likes of Karrueche Tran, Yvonne Orji, Maluma, Trey Songz, Tracey Scott Wilson, Common, Billy Porter, actor Terrence J, Quincy Brown (son of Al B. Sure/stepson of Sean Combs), Jabari Banks (“Bel-Air”), actor Skyh Black (“All The Queens Men”), actor Michael Evans Behling (“All American”), Jay Ellis (“Top Gun”), Jean Eli (“Insecure”) and Marcus Scribner (“Black-ish”) and more!

Known for his tendency to play with bold and bright colors and eye catching patterns, that are out of this world, is fast becoming the go-to designer for “Young Black Hollywood”. BJ creates the ultimate in men’s tailored suiting that offers today’s man (and women) an arsenal of dapper and bespoke pieces that will stand the test of time! Pulling from inspirations that incorporates that 60’s and 70’s flare, designer BJ Gray brings to the fore bold and rich solids, contrasting prints and red-carpet worthy designs that has YBH talking!

Grayscales suiting collection presents sharp retro elegance that is inspired by the 60s but is clearly every bit modern. The collection offers overcoats and trenches that step away from the safety zones of fashion and incorporate geometric prints, multicolor patch work and color blocking. Jackets offer an array of styles utilizing velvets, Moire, double breasting, shawl collaring and peak lapels. Pant and shirt sets that blend houndstooth patterns with solids giving a never-before-seen contrast from the shirt bottom that continues through to the pants waistline. Not only does this create a “look” but each can be worn separately and still make a statement! So be it a night on the town, date night or walking the red carpet, you will for sure be the sharpest dressed man in the room!

(Designer, Brandon Gray)