Mental Health to be the Focus During Atlanta’s Memorial Day Weekend

Mental Health to be the Focus During the Memorial Day Weekend

May 28 fair to provide wealth of resources to help improve mental health.

Memorial Day Weekend will be like no other this year in Fulton County. This year, it coincides with the finale of a months-long effort to eradicate the stigma of mental illness. The climax is Fulton County’s Mighty6 District Mental Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, May 28.

The fair, convened by Fulton District 6 Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, in partnership with VET-Fest, will bring this important topic to the forefront. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m., at the county’s South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road in College Park, GA 30349.

“This will be a one-of-a-kind event to address the need of mental health care in our community,” said Commissioner Khadijah. “The goal is to provide the resources people need to improve mental health and wellbeing. We will utilize this fair to hold vital conversations about awareness so that everyone is not only comfortable talking about mental health but determined to assist those who need help.”

This event will wrap up Mental Health Awareness Month, observed each year in May. The observance emphasizes the importance of one’s emotional, psychological, physical, and social well-being.

The Mental Health and Wellness Fair is a free and family-friendly event, which will include several local organizations offering critical information and resources related to wellness and mental health.

Residents are invited to stop by to:

• Talk to local resource providers

• Learn about ways to support community members

• Receive free produce and learn more about gardening

• Enjoy art activities and visit the mobile library unit

• Receive information on senior services, housing assistance, and job readiness

