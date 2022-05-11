Hosea Helps creates food distribution program to meet higher cost of food

The historical non-profit distributes fresh food and PPE supplies to families in need

The national nonprofit organization, Hosea Helps, has answered the call of many Americans suffering from lack of food and resources due to the increasing costs across the nation. As a result of inflation in prices for food, gas and necessary household products, many Americans are beginning to suffer in silence. The cost of food in the United States increased by 7.9 percent year-on-year in February of 2022. It is the highest food inflation since July of 1981.

US households were spending more than 12% of their disposable income on food purchases as of the end of 2021, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. That’s up from 10.8% at the end of 2020 — and it marked the highest share of food spending in more than two decades. The price hikes for proteins have been especially steep. As of January, the cost of beef and veal was 16% higher than it was in the same month one year earlier. Pork prices are up 14.1 percent, while eggs are up 13.1%, fish and seafood 12.7% and chicken up 10.3%.

Atlanta-based Hosea Helps has initiated an EMERGENCY food distribution program which is operational daily with a focus on WEDNESDAYS. The organization is providing fresh fruit, vegetables, PPE supplies, paper towels, plates, silverware, and cups etc. This weekly distribution is sponsored by Hello Fresh and Kroger.

The Hosea Helps Headquarters warehouse is the central place for the distribution of goods to families in need, which is located at 2545 Forrest Hills Drive SW Atlanta, Ga 30315. Supplies are provided on a daily first come first serve basis. The program is supported by largely by dedicated volunteers of the organization. Additional volunteers are needed. If you can assist, complete a volunteer profile at www.4Hosea.org or call the main office at 404-755-3353.

Hosea Helps is currently preparing for its Easter Festival of Service. For more information on Hosea Helps and its programs, call (404) 755-3353 or visit the website or follow-on social media @4Hosea. All media inquiries should contact Carcelia@epimediagroup.com or 770-635-8170.

Hosea Helps, in its 50th year of service, is one of the largest most significant Human Service Organizations in the Southeast region of the United States, providing direct services year-round to more than 51,000 people per year. These services include rental assistance, food, intensive case management, and support programs for individuals and families who are less fortunate. Hosea Helps (formerly Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless) was founded in 1971 by civil rights icons Rev. Hosea and Juanita T. Williams. Established as a 501(c)(3) charity, Hosea Helps collects funds and Gifts-in-Kind year-round. Hosea Helps was named one of the top charities in Georgia for its Katrina relief program to over 6,000 hurricane survivors by the Georgia State Senate