Tyler Perry shares the wealth with Kroger shoppers in Atlanta

Tyler Perry’s generosity is apparently boundless. The media mogul and philanthropist paid it forward for senior shoppers at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta and 29 Winn Dixie stores in Louisiana on Wednesday morning. Perry picked up the tab for shoppers at 73 grocery stores during designated shopping times for people with a higher exposure risk of contracting the virus, such as senior citizens.

To the surprise of Atlanta seniors, once they got to the checkout line, they discovered that their groceries had already been paid for.

“We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Felix Turner, the corporate affairs manager for Atlanta’s division of Kroger. “It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across Metro Atlanta.”

On another note: Perry pleaded with members of the Black community to exercise caution and maintain social distancing guidelines during this coronavirus crisis. “Please, please, please, I beg you to take this seriously. You have to socially distance yourself. That means stop hanging out, stop congregating, stop doing anything that will put not only your life in danger but also the lives of so many others,” Perry wrote.

Perry recently also paid for groceries at Winn-Dixie grocery stores in his hometown of New Orleans and gave a tip of $21,000 to split between 42 out-of-work servers at Houston’s restaurant in Atlanta.