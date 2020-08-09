Hosea Helps launches Facebook Live campaign

Hosea Helps Continues to Serve: Launches Facebook Live Campaign, Special Guest: NAACP’s James Woodall

Atlanta legacy, local non-profit advocacy group Hosea Helps (AKA Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless) has launched a weekly (Friday, 9 p.m.) Facebook Live campaign for community outreach to continue the group’s mission during the pandemic.

This week, Georgia NAACP president James Woodall joins Hosea Helps CEO Elisabeth Omilami (Hosea Williams’ daughter) and COO Afemo Omilami. We can arrange a Zoom interview with Omilami at your convenience.

The weekly Hosea Helps conversations focus on a range of topics, including education, racial issues, food insecurity, and economic class gaps.

Their Facebook Live events have attracted thousands of views and are gaining a positive impact with their community engagement. For more than 40 years, the group has served the underprivileged of Atlanta. The staff and volunteers are continuing to visit communities delivering food to thousands and providing assistance around paying rent and utilities.

Hosea Helps Facebook Live future topics will cover:

Aug. 7, “Back to School: Are we ready?” Interview with James Woodall of NAACP

Aug. 14, “The Politics of the Food Insecurity Crisis”

Aug. 21, “Economic Disparity Creates Inequities in Virtual Learning”

“The communities that we serve need us now more than ever before,” says Omilami. “This Facebook Live series addresses the impact of this epidemic, letting our community know what they can do and where they can go for COVID testing and where to get free food for children not being fed.”

She adds: “Families are scared. Their children are not able to go to school. Adults can’t report to work. We will not let a pandemic stop our work.”

Woodall graduated in December 2018 as an inaugural member of the Next Gen Program, a national NAACP leadership co-hort. He currently serves as the State President of the Georgia NAACP. Woodall is a minister of the gospel. He is currently enrolled at the Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC) pursuing a Master of Divinity (M.Div.) through the Morehouse School of Religion. He is an Associate Minister at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia where Rev. Sammie J. Dow is the Pastor.