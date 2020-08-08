The Michelle Obama podcast is live on Spotify

If you have already read Becoming and wish you could hear more of former First Lady, Michelle Obama, your wish has been granted. Now you can listen to her more of her in her Podcast, “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” exclusively on Spotify.

The Podcast debuted exclusively on Spotify on July 29th and is now available to free and premium users. Higher Ground, Obama’s independent entertainment company, created in 2018 that has previously partnered with Netflix, is now partnering with Spotify to provide an open and inspirational space for listeners.

The Michelle Obama Podcast series plans to focus on topics such as relationships, inclusive of our relationship with ourselves, and also different aspects of health. Special guests such as Conan O’Brian, Valerie Jarrett, and Sharon Malone, as well as the former First Lady’s mother, Marian, and brother Craig Robinson, are scheduled to join the conversation this first season. In the first episode, the hostess started the conversation with her husband, former President Barack Obama, where they discussed the importance of community and sharing resources instead of focusing on competing, challenges that arise when working in the political sector. She even discussed some reasons they fell in love with each other. They also praised young people involved in the Black Lives Matter movement, while also expressing concern that youth have not seen the progress made within government and may not be as motivated to utilize government as a sector for positive change. While there were plenty of thought-provoking aspects of the conversation, the Obamas were also able to engage in heart-warming playful banter that gave the listener a further peek into their relationship and the values that they work to uphold.

Given that members of Michelle Obama’s family are scheduled to be continually featured in the Podcast, users can anticipate getting a peek into the Former First Lady’s personal life through these conversations, which serves a deeper purpose for Michelle Obama. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this Podcast will help listeners open up new conversations—and hard conversations—with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another,” Michelle Obama mentioned in a statement.

To listen to the podcast, check out www.spotify.com.

Chante’ Gamby is a writer and therapist passionate about social justice and empowering others to live their best lives. You can follow her on Facebook at Fringefam, Instagram@fringegram, or on her website, www.fringefam.com.