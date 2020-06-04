Real Times Media awarded $100,000 Facebook COVID-19 news grant

REAL TIMES MEDIA AWARDED $100,000 FACEBOOK JOURNALISM PROJECT COVID-19 LOCAL NEWS RELIEF FUND GRANT

Atlanta

– To help fund our continued coverage of the coronavirus impact in our community, Real Times Media has been selected to receive a Facebook Journalism Project COVID-19 US Local News Relief Grant in the amount of $100,000. A multimedia company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, RTM delivers quality news, events, and entertainment for African American audiences via a diverse portfolio of brands including, Who’s Who In Black,Tribune: The Magazine,DailyWorld.com, ChicagoDefender.com, the Michigan Chronicle, the New Pittsburgh Courier, and RTM360°.During the coronavirus outbreak, we remain committed to serving our community and this funding will help us continue responding to immediate community needs.

“As our community transitions to a new normal, we have a heightened responsibility to keep us all together through stories, news, and updates,” said Real Times Media CEO Hiram Jackson.

“These are challenging and sometimes frightening times, but we feel confident that as a company and community, we can get through this together.”