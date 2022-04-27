Atlanta Links Student Film Festival Takes Off With Spelman College

On April 3, 2022, the Atlanta(GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated in partnership with The Spelman College Entertainment Summit, proudly presented The Green Screen Project 2022 Film Festival. It was presented as a Live Watch Party on Facebook and drew many viewers to watch nine films produced by college student filmmakers. Currently, in its second year, the Green Screen Project Film Festival was created as a platform for student filmmakers in the Atlanta University Center to show their films and learn the process of entering their works into competitions in order to gain wider exposure. The films were documentary shorts of 3-9 minutes.

Judges and audiences alike agreed on the winning entry, “How Hair You!” by Spelman College junior, Kennedy Dunning. A resident of Powder Springs, GA, the 21-year-old is majoring in Documentary Filmmaking with a minor in Comparative Women’s Studies.

The second runner-up was a film entitled, “Breaking the Margin,” by Alexis Jacobs, also a Spelman College junior who has been creating films for three years.

The judges in this year‘s competition were the following film industry professionals: Kathleen Bertrand, Wendy Eley-Jackson, Chiquita Lockley, and Juel D. Lane.

Ms. Dunning received $4,500 in winnings, sweeping most of the categories including” Best Story,” “Best Production Value,” “Best Cinematography,” “Audience Choice Award,” and “Best Overall Film.” Her winning film will be shown at the 13th Annual BronzeLens Film Festival to be held August 23-28 in Atlanta.

The film festival also included the Filmmaker Spotlight with featured film artist, Chiquita Lockley. Ms. Lockley’s most recent work is the acclaimed documentary, “Eggs Over Easy,” about Black women and fertility.

“I am extremely proud of the students and the work presented,” said Meredith Moore, Co-Chair of the Arts Facet of the Atlanta (GA) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated. Nicole Franks, M.D., also the Co-Chair of the Arts Facet, said, “I’m most proud of the fact that we had more participation from students this year. It’s all about giving the students more opportunity to participate!”

Established in 1946, The Links, Incorporated is an international, non-profit organization of more than 16,000 accomplished African-American women in 292 chapters in the U.S. and abroad. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations. The women support initiatives in four areas or Facets: National Trends and Services, The Arts, International Trends and Services, Health and Human Services, and Services to Youth. The Atlanta(GA) Chapter of The Links, chartered in 1953, was the first chapter in Georgia. It is currently led by President, Lois C. Richardson, Ph.D., and is comprised of 84 members who are individual achievers and prominent leaders in metro Atlanta and the nation. For more information, visit www.atlantalinksinc.org