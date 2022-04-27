Digital Daily

Will Smith Spotted On ‘Spiritual’ Trip To India One Month After Oscars Slap

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Will Smith was spotted in public for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Oscars ceremony.

According to People, the King Richard actor was seen arriving at a private airport in Mumbai, India on Saturday (April 23), where he was met by paparazzi. The 53-year-old was also seen smiling while posing for a picture with a fan.

A source familiar with the actor’s travels said he went to India for spiritual reasons and is looking to practice yoga and meditate. In a statement following his resignation from the Academy, Will wrote that “Change takes time, and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence overtake reason.”

Will shocked audience members and viewers around the world on March 27 when he walked on stage and slapped Rock in the face. Rock, who was presenting the award for Best Documentary, made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s hair. The 50-year-old Red Table Talk host has previously revealed her journey with alopecia –– a medical condition that can lead to hair loss.

In the wake of the on-stage incident, the Academy opted to ban Smith from any and all of its events for the next 10 years. Will has since apologized to Chris Rock, his family, and many more.

