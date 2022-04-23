Marjorie Taylor Greene Facing Removal From Georgia Ballot

Where Did Marjorie Greene Come from?

The Republican Rep. from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene has been labeled a GOP “cancer,” by no- less than former majority leader -now minority leader- Mitch McConell. Greene a far-right conspiracy theorist has been frequently and publicly admonished by the non-comprising Republican right for her alleged role in the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C.

Georgia voters are attempting to remove the bombastic blonde from the ballot for allegedly helping to facilitate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Greene (R-Ga.) tesitified Friday in federal court in a hearing on a lawsuit that is seeking to remove her from the ballot. During her testimony Greene stumbled and stuttered when confronted with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clinton’s crashed JFK Jr.’s plane is not living in reality,” the former majority leader said of Greene, calling her comments “looney lies.” “This has nothing to o with the challenges facing American families, ” McConnell added.

Greene is apparently so offensive St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush, following a verbal confrontation in the halls of Congress regarding her Black Lives Matter advocacy moved her office as far away as possible from the QAnan follower from Georgia.

Bush, D-Missouri reported to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi that after she and Greene engaged in a shouting match outside of their offices, she thought it best to more her and her staff out of immediate reach of Greene and her clan. “Her staff yelled at me, ‘Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Mater.”

On September 3, 2020, Greene shared a meme to her Facebook page depicting herself holding an AR-15 style rifle next to a collage of pictures of Democratic representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Greene claimed that it was time for “strong conservative Christians to go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart”. The caption underneath the images read “Squad’s worst nightmare.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described the meme as a “dangerous threat of violence,” and Omar demanded that the meme be deleted after claiming it had already triggered death threats.

In response to questions from Forbes about whether the meme was a threat, a spokesperson for the Greene campaign called the suggestion “paranoid and ridiculous” and a “conspiracy theory.”

Facebook deleted the meme the following day for violating its policies on inciting violence, prompting Greene to claim that Democrats were “trying to cancel me out before I’ve even taken the oath of office”.

In the general election, Greene won with 74 percent of the vote. Van Ausdal, whose name remained on the ballot, took 25 percent.

Greene became the second Republican woman to represent Georgia in the House. The first, Karen Greene was one of the 139 representatives who challenged the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Congress on Jan. 7, 2021, the day after the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

She has voiced support for disproven and discredited far-right conspiracy theories including Pizzagate, QAnon, false flag shootings as a means for Congress to legislate for gun control, 9/11 conspiracy theories, and the “Clinton Kill List.”

Her Facebook account has expressed support for executing prominent Democratic politicians. After falsely asserting Donald Trump was elected in a landslide but the election had been stolen from him, Greene filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden the day after his inauguration, alleging abuse of power