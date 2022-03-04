Donald Trump Could Soon Face Criminal Charges In January 6 Riot

Photo: Getty Images

The special House committee investigating the deadly January 6 insurrection carried out last year announced Wednesday (March 2) that there is enough evidence to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump.

In a court filing obtained by The New York Times, the bipartisan January 6 committee said that there is evidence to show that Trump and his allies committed fraud and criminal conspiracy to maintain power after the 2020 Presidential Election.

The filing was made in a California court and marks the first time the committee has publicly made a legal outline of the potential criminal case against Trump.

The court document says that Trump’s repeated lie that he won the 2020 election amounted to common law fraud. They gathered evidence from conservative lawyer John Eastman’s emails and more than 550 interviews of people involved.

Jason Miller, Trump’s senior campaign adviser, said during a deposition that shortly after Election Day 2020, a data expert told Trump “in pretty blunt terms” that he would lose re-election. The committee said that means Trump was well-aware that his lies about winning the election and claims of widespread election fraud were, well, lies –– lies that could soon bring criminal charges.

Trump spoke at a rally on January 6, 2021 where he and others urged his loyalists to “fight like hell” to stop the certification of the general election.

Five people died during the insurrection in which white supremacists broke into the US Capitol seeking to arrest and commit violent acts against federal lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence.

The facts we’ve gathered strongly suggest that Dr. Eastman’s emails may show that he helped Donald Trump advance a corrupt scheme to obstruct the counting of electoral college ballots and a conspiracy to impede the transfer of power. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) March 3, 2022

This isn’t Trump’s only legal battle he’s facing. In New York, the former president faces probes into his business dealings led by Attorney General Letitia James and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

In Georgia, Fulton County DA Fani Willis is investigating Trump’s call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger whom he called to “find” enough votes to win the state’s electoral votes –– an illegal feat that even if he’d achieved wouldn’t have won him the White House.

