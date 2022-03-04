Rolling Out And Lexus Partner With Black Owned Pear Nova Beauty Brand Ceo, Rachel James, To Highlight Next Level Elevation With The All-New Lexus Nx

Lexus & rolling out are extremely proud to announce their partnership with Chicago native and Pear Nova beauty brand CEO, Rachel James, by launching a next-level branded content program during Black History Month. The campaign spotlights the All-New Lexus NX and centers around continuous progress.

“Collaborating with Lexus as a Black-owned media company demonstrates their commitment to diversity and allows us to execute a bold vision that empowers a community of young, gifted and Black creatives and entrepreneurs” said Munson Steed, CEO and Publisher of rolling out.

The next generation of entrepreneurs are creative breakouts who continue to activate their vision. This next-level-elevation can be seen in young and ambitious entrepreneurs, such as James, who named her beauty brand after her remarkable sister-in-love, Nova, and the nova pear tree, which is known to withstand extreme temperatures.

“While working with Lexus I learned that luxury is a feeling. It’s a mindset. It’s an experience. You define luxury. Luxury doesn’t define you. For me, leveling up means reaching, growing, and evolving. I’m constantly challenging myself to reach new goals, grow as a mother, entrepreneur, and human being, and evolve as I learn new things and build new skills. Reaching the next level is about progress, opportunity, and improvement, and it’s about overcoming obstacles to reach new heights,” James commented.

The campaign was directed by director and photographer Bradley A. Murray at Chicago’s Sound Stage.

“I was extra excited about directing the Lexus campaign because I love Lexus. I’ve only owned Lexus vehicles, so it made sense,” Murray stated.

“When we started talking about who would fit best in the starring role, Rachel James came up and I thought immediately this fits her aesthetic as an entrepreneur. We really wanted to put an emphasis on understanding the entrepreneurial spirit and doing things differently, but also doing things in style and making it look good. I think that’s what Rachel lives for, she’s always polished,” Murray went on to say.

The campaign embodies elegance, luxury, and elevated hustle. The Lexus NX was spotlighted as a conduit to the next generation of movers and shakers, while speaking to business owners, artists, and creators alike. These people, similar to James, move to the cadence of their own imagination to elevate their hustle.

“We are excited to leverage our Lexus NX platform to celebrate entrepreneurs like Rachel James,” said Mia Phillips, Senior Manager, Lexus Advertising and Media. “We hope this campaign will inspire the next generation of Black creators and business owners to pursue their dreams and elevate them to the next level.”

