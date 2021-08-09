Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Going to Get Someone Killed

The Georgia congresswoman suggested that people respond to COVID-19 workers with guns.
In a video that was recorded during Greene’s appearance at an Alabama Federation of Republican Women event and leaked to radio host David Pakman, she told the audience that should President Joe Biden’s “police state friends” show up asking if they have been vaccinate for COVID-19 that they know how to respond.
Here is what she told them, per AL.com:
“You lucky people in Alabama might get a knock on your door because I hear Alabama might be one of the most unvaccinated states in the nation,” Greene told the crowd, who cheered at being unvaccinated, July 23 in the Dothan Civic Center, according to footage released by liberal political talk show host David Pakman.
“Well Joe Biden wants to come talk to your guys. He’s going to be siccing one of his police state friends to your front door, take down your name … and [ask] whether you’ve taken the vaccine or not.”
She then suggested Alabamians would respond by firing their weapons.
“What they don’t know is in the South we love our Second Amendment rights, and we’re not big on strangers showing up on our front door, unfortunately,” Greene said.