Burlington Stores Are Hiring Starting Today

Burlington Stores Is Hiring for Distribution Center and Store Positions. Tuesday, August 10th and Thursday, August 12th

Burlington Stores, the national retailer delivering amazing deals to customers every time they shop, announced that it is holding Nationwide Hiring Events tomorrow, Tuesday, August 10th and Thursday, August 12th for their stores and distribution centers. Those interested in joining an award-winning culture and one of the fastest growing retailers are encouraged to visit BurlingtonStores.jobs to apply online to a variety of positions. Qualified candidates will be quickly contacted and invited to schedule an in-person interview.

The Nationwide Hiring Events will provide the opportunity to learn about exciting and rewarding job opportunities with an exciting and innovative retailer that has been recognized as a top place to work by numerous well-respected outlets year-over-year.

Positions in the distribution centers include, but not limited to – first and second shift, full-time warehouse associates and supervisors. For the stores, positions available include cashiers, sales associates, supervisors and managers.

Candidates should visit BurlingtonStores.jobs where they can easily search and apply for positions of interest. Qualified candidates will be invited to select an interview time that works best for them, with offers often made on the spot.

For the two-day event, prospective candidates can learn more about the benefits* of working at Burlington, including:

Competitive hourly wages with flexible shifts

Sign-on bonuses

Associate discounts

Being a part of a company that is committed to creating a caring and inclusive environment for all

And much more!

To complement the stores and distribution center hiring efforts, the retailer’s corporate offices, based outside of Philadelphia, with merchandising buying offices in New York City and Los Angeles, are hiring qualified candidates for a variety of positions and disciplines, including but not limited to supply chain, human resources, IT, finance, and much more!

“We are excited to announce our nationwide hiring event, focused on finding talent to join our growing company – which has been recognized for its award-winning, caring culture ,” said Matt Pasch, SVP Talent Acquisition, Compensation and Benefits. “We’re looking to add associates with a variety of skill sets and experiences. If you are searching for a place to advance your career in an inclusive and diverse environment, look no further. Our culture is one that puts our associates at the forefront, and we are proud to have a collaborative team that delivers great customer service.”

Candidates that apply may be asked to interview virtually or come to a location for a safe, socially distanced interview. Additionally, there will be Spanish-speaking associates available to assist with the interview process