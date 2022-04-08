Will Smith Reacts To Being Banned From Oscars For 10 Years

Photo: Getty Images

Will Smith responded to The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ decision Friday (April 8) to ban him from any and all Academy events for the next 10 years.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision, ” the King Richard actor said in a brief statement, according to Variety.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences ruled Friday (April 8) to ban Will from any and all Academy events for 10 years, after he walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars awards last month.

“The [Board of Governors] has decided, for a period of 10 years, from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” Academy CEO David Rubin said in a statement.

The shocking incident was sparked by Rock’s joke while presenting the award for Best Documentary that mocked Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s hair.

In its ruling, The Academy commended Rock for “maintaining his composure” during the ordeal. “We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances,” Rubin added in the letter.

