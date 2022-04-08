C5 GEORGIA YOUTH FOUNDATION STUDENT NAMED 2022 COOKE COLLEGE SCHOLAR

Atlanta-Area High School Senior One of 49 to Receive Prestigious, Merit-Based Award

C5 Georgia Youth Foundation today announced that Douglas County High School student, Avia Solomon, is among 49 high school seniors participating in the Cooke Young Scholars program who have been named Cooke College Scholars for the fall.

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation provides Cooke College Scholar recipients with up to $55,000 per year for up to four years to complete a bachelor’s degree. They also provide scholars with access to academic advising, internships and study abroad programs. Following graduation, scholars can apply for the Cooke Graduate Scholarship and potentially receive up to $150,000 in graduate school funding.

“C5 Georgia has always worked to provide under-resourced students in Atlanta with academic and emotional support to help them navigate high school and beyond,” said Jackie Cannizzo, executive director, C5 Georgia. “It is exciting to see one of our high-achieving students receive such an incredible opportunity to continue their education. This great accomplishment is exactly what C5 Georgia works towards for all our students.”

Avia entered the Cooke Young Scholars Program in eighth grade. Over the last four years, she has attended numerous summer programs on college campuses and participated in enrichment programs both as a Young Scholar and a member of C5 Georgia. She is a member of the National French Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society and is a uniform captain and drum major for her school’s marching band.

About C5 Georgia Youth Foundation

C5 Georgia Youth Foundation is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that inspires high-potential teens from under-resourced communities to pursue personal success, to prepare them for leadership roles in college, work, and community, and to motivate them to become role models for others. C5 Georgia encourages teens to be Character Driven, Community Focused, College Bound, Challenge Ready and Committed to a better future. C5’s program focuses on leadership development, social awareness, community service and college and career readiness. For more information, please visit c5georgia.org.