Mayor Andre Dickens Celebrates 404 Day With A Personalized Playlist

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens Celebrates 404 Day With A Personalized Pandora Mode and Playlist

Mayor Dickens Gives A Shout-Out to His Former High School Classmates Goodie Mob and TLC

To celebrate Atlanta’s biggest day of the year, Mayor Andre Dickens knows just how to get the city excited. This year he collaborated with Pandora to curate his own personalized playlist and 404 Mode on The ATL: Atlanta Hip Hop station. The annual celebration of Atlanta is always on April 4th (or 4/04) — a reference to the city’s 404 area code. 404 Day highlights the city’s music, arts, food and sports scene.

“404 Day is for Atlanta’s shared culture,” says Mayor Andre Dickens. “Thank you to Pandora for the opportunity to remind the world that Atlanta influences everything. I hope you all enjoy the amazing artists in this playlist as much as I do.”

Pandora’s unique Modes feature allows users to customize their listening experience for what they want to hear now by choosing from selectable “modes” within their favorite Pandora stations.

Mayor Dickens’ Pandora playlist and Mode are the perfect ways to celebrate this great music city and includes songs from Atlanta natives Goodie Mob and TLC, who just happen to be the mayor’s former high school classmates! Full playlist of amazing Atlanta artists is below:

Jermaine Dupri feat. Ludacris – Welcome to Atlanta

OutKast – Liberation

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Goodie Mob – Soul Food

Migos – Bad and Boujee

Usher – Yeah!

Monica – Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)

Young Jeezy – Put On

TLC – Waterfalls

Fast Life Yungstaz – Swag Surfin’

Listen to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ 404 Mode on Pandora’s The ATL: Atlanta Hip Hop station here: https://pandora.app.link/LsNyjSz1Vob

Listen to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens 404 Mode Playlist on Pandora here: https://pandora.app.link/11YJ0xy1Vob