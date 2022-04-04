National News

Senate Panel To Vote On Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s SCOTUS Nomination

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a vote Monday (April 4) to determine if Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s nomination to the Supreme Court moves forward to the Senate Floor.

In the meantime, Democrats in the Senate are prepping to get the Floor vote on Judge Jackson’s nomination scheduled and completed by the end of the week. If confirmed, Judge Jackson stands to be the first Black woman to serve on the US Supreme Court.

According to reports the Judiciary panel’s vote could end in an 11-11 tie, meaning that Democrats will be forced to spend hours on the Floor getting her vote formally “discharged” from the committee. Should that be the case, Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware says it would be “a truly unfortunate signal of the continued descent into dysfunction of our confirmation process.”

The series of votes this week comes after Jackson spent more than 30 hours being questioned by Senators during four days of confirmation hearings last month.

Republicans questioned her religious beliefs, stance on Critical Race Theory, empathy on the bench, and more. Several have come out publicly to say they won’t be voting in favor of confirming her, despite having no criticism against her qualifications.

