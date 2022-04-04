Deceased Child Identified in East Point

On Friday April 1, 2022, The City of East Point Police Department received a call from a concerned parent advising that the child mentioned in the news may be her child. The mother and father met with detectives and confirmed the deceased female was their 16-year-old daughter. At the request of the family the name of the child is not being released. The East Point Criminal Investigations Division continues to work active leads to hopefully bring closure to this case and for the family of the child.

If anyone has additional information in reference to this case, please contact the East Point Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 404-559-6300.