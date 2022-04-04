404 Day in Atlanta is Celebration of Culture and Purpose

Atlanta’s ‘404 Day’ Launches Inaugural Scholarship to Benefit Atlanta University Center Consortium Students

ChooseATL, Butter.ATL and Atlanta Influences Everything Partner to Party with Purpose and Empower Black Student Graduation

ATLANTA – April 4, 2022 – To Atlanta, 404 (one of four metro Atlanta area codes) is more than just a number. April 4th or four-oh-four is the annual moment to celebrate authentic Atlanta culture and the region’s undeniable global influence. 404 Day is a celebration of the unique attributes, people and industries seen only in our capital city.

This year’s celebration bolsters regional pride by activating with purpose. ChooseATL, Atlanta Influences Everything and Butter.Atl have teamed up to launch the inaugural 404 Day Scholarship to help close the financial gap impeding graduation for students of color. In partnership with the Atlanta University Center Consortium (the world’s oldest and largest consortium for HBCUs), the scholarship is a bridge to welcoming diverse talent into Atlanta’s candidate market.

The 404 Day “Celebration of Culture with Purpose” will include a happy hour with ATL-inspired food and drink options, live DJ sets, and the unveiling of a limited-edition, HBCU-inspired letterman jacket by ChooseATL (a Metro Atlanta Chamber brand) with proceeds benefitting the scholarship. Scholarship contributions have also been provided by the Atlanta Hawks, Papa John’s and Discover Atlanta.

When: Monday April 4, 2022 at 4:04 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Media Check-In to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Scholarship presentation – 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Who: 404 Day Partners (ChooseATL, Butter.Atl and AIE), Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and representatives from the AUCC, Atlanta Hawks, Papa Johns and Discover Atlanta.

Where: The Gathering Spot: 384 Northyards Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Officially proclaimed in 2021 by then Councilmember Andre Dickens (now Mayor), 404 Day is annually recognized on April 4th as a nod to Atlanta’s popular 404 area code. 404 Day is a partnership initiative teaming ChooseATL (a Metro Atlanta Chamber brand), Butter.ATL and Atlanta Influences Everything celebrating the region’s influence across music, art, fashion, food, sports and culture. ChooseATL is the region’s convenor of influence with a focus on culture, community and career experiences for millennial and Gen Z. Butter.ATL is Atlanta’s definitive culture channel and a sought-after stage for the city’s cultural icons. Likewise, Atlanta Influences Everything is a creative consultancy focused on combining civic, corporate and cultural understanding to harness the influence of Atlanta culture to do good and connect communities.