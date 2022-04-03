Watch: All The Black Performances at Grammys 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Music’s elite showed up and showed out on Sunday (April 3) during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The ceremony took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and kicked off with a silky smooth performance by R&B duo Silk Sonic. Before that, though, R&B pro vocalist Ledisi gave a stunning bilingual performance of “Ne Me Quitte Pas (Don’t Leave Me)” –– a nod to the late and legendary Nina Simone‘s 1965 version of the French song.

All night, Black musicians and artists are taking the stage to put their talents on full display. Watch them all below.

Ledisi, “Ne Me Quitte Pas (Don’t Leave Me)”

Silk Sonic, “777”

Lil Nas X, “Call Me By My Name” & “Industry Baby”

Lil Nas X performs “DEAD RIGHT NOW,” “MONTERO,” and “INDUSTRY BABY” with Jack Harlow at the 64th annual #Grammys.

Nas, “Made You Look,” “One Mic,” and more

John Legend, Tribute to Ukraine

Photo: Getty Images

Jon Batiste, “Freedom”

Photo: Getty Images

H.E.R. featuring Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker

Photo: Getty Images

