Digital Daily

Watch: All The Black Performances at Grammys 2022

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Music’s elite showed up and showed out on Sunday (April 3) during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The ceremony took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and kicked off with a silky smooth performance by R&B duo Silk Sonic. Before that, though, R&B pro vocalist Ledisi gave a stunning bilingual performance of “Ne Me Quitte Pas (Don’t Leave Me)” –– a nod to the late and legendary Nina Simone‘s 1965 version of the French song.

All night, Black musicians and artists are taking the stage to put their talents on full display. Watch them all below.

Ledisi, “Ne Me Quitte Pas (Don’t Leave Me)”

Silk Sonic, “777”

Lil Nas X, “Call Me By My Name” & “Industry Baby”

Nas, “Made You Look,” “One Mic,” and more

John Legend, Tribute to Ukraine

Photo: Getty Images

Jon Batiste, “Freedom”

Photo: Getty Images

H.E.R. featuring Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker

Photo: Getty Images

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web