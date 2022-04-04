Congresswoman Nikema Williams Votes to Decriminalize Marijuana at the Federal Level

Today, Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05) voted to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE Act), legislation that will decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, retroactively expunge previous convictions and more.

Congresswoman Williams said:

“Decriminalizing marijuana is a step toward criminal justice reform and racial justice. Black and brown people suffer most from our federal marijuana policies and are disproportionately jailed and arrested for marijuana-related offenses. The MORE Act will help right some of these injustices while reinvesting in communities that were harmed by our misguided federal marijuana laws. The House of Representatives did its job. Now the Senate must quickly act to pass this bipartisan legislation. We must undo the damage from our failed war on drugs.”

