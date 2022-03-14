Tyrese Crowns R. Kelly ‘R&B King’ After He Gets Text From The Jailed Singer

Photo: Getty Images

Tyrese took to Instagram over the weekend to thank the currently incarcerated R. Kelly after receiving a message of condolences following the recent passing of his mother.

“Yup….. just broke down in my trailer took me 45 mins to recover love you Kellz damn he is on the inside and still took time to get Condolences out to me and my family,” Tyrese captioned a screenshot of a text message conversation.

The text showed a message being relayed “for Tyrese from Rob,” that reads: “Hey Lil Bro My Condolences To You About Your Mom… She Is In A Better Place With My Mom & They Both Smiling Down On Us… I Pray For You & Keep It Going One Love.”

“I know it a lot having to deal with this in limelight but keep ya head up ~Rob~” the message ended.

In the caption, Tyrese went on to crown Kelly the “R&B King,” wishing the world could hear the convicted singer’s “ideas.”

“Selfishly I wish they could sneak a protools rig and a mic in your jail cell so that you can unload all of those ideas,” the Fast and Furious franchise actor wrote, adding “cause I know you don’t write all of your hits have been freestyled off the top…… But that’s just me…. R&B King!”

Kelly is currently serving time after being convicted of federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges last year.

Tyrese disabled comments on the post and even wrote “No comments needed” in the caption. The 43-year-old’s mother, Priscilla Gibson died in February after battling Covid-19.

