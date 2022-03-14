Jussie Smollett Placed In Chicago Jail’s Psych Ward

Photo: Getty Images

After beginning his five-month prison sentence last week, Jussie Smollett has reportedly been placed in the psych ward of Chicago’s Cook County Jail.

One of Jussie’s brothers, Jocqui Smollett, jumped on Instagram Saturday (March 12), stating that he believes the reason for the psych ward placement is because of paperwork that says the former Empire star is at risk of harming himself. Jocqui says it’s not true.

“I want to make it clear that he is no way, shape or form at risk of self-har,” Jocqui says in the video. “He wants to let folks know that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that … has been put up against him.”

A law enforcement source told TMZ that the reason Jussie was placed in the psych ward is because that’s the designated area where other “high-profile” inmates are housed.

Jussie was sentenced to 150 days in prison for the 2019 hate crime attack a jury said he orchestrated himself and lied to Chicago police about it. The actor will have to spend 30 months on probation and pay restitution back to the city for the hours officers spent investigating the alleged crime.

