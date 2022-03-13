Black Women to Rally at U.S. Supreme Court for Judge Ketanji’s Nomination

Rally and Speak Out is part of a national series of mobilizations led by Black women leaders and allies to advocate, mobilize and build pressure around passing federal voting rights and economic justice legislation. Thursday’s call to action will have a special focus on advancing Judge Brown’s historic nomination.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, March 10th, The NCBCP Black Women’s Roundtable and National Council of Negro Women will convene over 40 national civil rights, labor, faith, youth, women’s rights and economic and social justice organizations for a Speak Out at the steps of the United States Supreme Court from 10:00am – 11:30am EST.

The Speak Out will occur during The Black Women’s Roundtable National Women of Power Summit taking place from March 9th – 13th.

Thursday’s mobilization is part of an ongoing series of “Black Women Leaders and Allies Take Action” events Voting Rights & Economic Justice to originally rally support for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and other federal voting rights legislation, as well as the Build Back Better Act. Thursday’s focus is meant to build momentum and urgency for the Senate to provide a swift, unbiased and fair confirmation process for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown.

Thursday’s Speak Out is open to the press and will be livestreamed on the following platforms: http://www.facebook.com/NCBCP/ and #RolandMartinUnfiltered .

PROGRAM: The following national partners and elected leaders will speak at the Call to Action:

Welcome/Opening Remarks

Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO, NCBCP

Janice Mathis, Esq., Executive Director, NCNW

Inspiration/Remarks

Leslie Copeland-Tune, COO, National Council of Churches

Dr. Judith C. Moore, Convener, Pittsburgh/Mon-Valley BWR, Founders, Sisters Saving Ourselves Now/Weaving Women

Barbara Williams-Skinner Co-Chair, National African American Clergy Network

National & State Partners Remarks – Confirm Judge Ketanji Brown to U. S. Supreme Court

Fatima Gross Graves, President and CEO, National Women’s Law Center

Jocelyn Frye, President, National Partnership for Women & Families

Jotaka Eaddy, Convener, Win With Black Women

Kimberly Tignor, Executive Director , Institute for Intellectual Property & Social Justice

Institute for Intellectual Property & Social Justice Reverend Shavon Arline-Bradley, President, Delta for Women in Action

Holli Holiday, Esq., President, Sister Leads, Sister Votes

Shelia Katz, CEO, National Council of Jewish Women

Ebonie Riley, Senior Vice President of Policy & Strategic Partnerships, National Action Network Washington Bureau

Felicia Davis, Convener, Clayton County GA BWR, Executive Director, HBCU Green Fund

National & State Partners Remarks – Voting Rights

Helen Butler, Executive Director, GCPA, Convener, GA BWR

Mary Pat Hector, State Coordinator, GA Black Youth Vote

Sheila Tyson, Convener, AL BWR, ACBCP, County Commissioner, Jefferson County Commission

Salandra Benton, Convener, Florida Black Women’s Roundtable & Marian Harriel, State Coordinator, FL Black Youth Vote

Gwendolyn Hughes, Convener, BWR Louisiana

Pierrette (Petee) Talley, Co-Convener, OH BWR, Convener, Ohio Unity Coalition/Ohio Coalition on Black Civic Participation

Angela Shute-Woodson, Co-Convener, Ohio BWR, Director, Greater Cleveland Voter Alliance

Additional national partners include: NARAL Pro-Choice America, Sierra Club, American Federation of Teachers, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, Alliance for Justice, Demand Justice, 100 Black Men of America, National Education Association, Sister Song, Moms Rising, A Phillip Randolph Institute, SEIU, National Organization for Women, Jewish Women International, National Partnership for Women & Families, National Council of Jewish Women, Supermajority, Higher Heights, National Domestic Workers Alliance, Feminist Majority, ERA Coalition, National Alliance to End Sexual Violence, Center for American Progress, American Federation of Teachers, Human Rights & Community Relations, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., Chums, Inc., Continental Societies, Inc., Delicados, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Gamma Phi Delta Sorority, Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc., Knights of Peter Claver, Ladies Auxiliary, Lambda Kappa Mu Sorority, Las Amigas, Inc., Les Gemmes, Inc., National Association of Negro Business & Prof. Women’s Clubs, National Association of University Women, National Bar Association, Women Lawyers Division, National Black Nurses Association, Inc., National Coalition of 100 Black Women, National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Incorporated, National Women of Achievement, Inc., Order of the Eastern Stars, National Grand Chapter, National Supreme Council, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Grand Chapter, Swing Phi Swing, Social Fellowship, Inc., Tau Gamma Delta Sorority, The Charmettes, Inc., The Links Incorporated and The Links Foundation Incorporated, Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., Woman’s Home & Overseas Missionary Society, A.M.E. Zion, Women’s Missionary Council, C.M.E. Church, Women’s Missionary Society, A.M.E. Church, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

WHAT: Speak Out and “Call to Action”

WHEN: Thursday, March 10th, from 10:00am – 11:30am (EST)

WHERE: Steps of The U. S. Supreme Court of The United States, 1 First St NE, Washington, DC 20543

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) is one of the most active civil rights and social justice organizations in the nation “dedicated to increasing civic engagement, economic and voter empowerment in Black America.” The Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) is the women and girls empowerment arm of the NCBCP. At the forefront of championing just and equitable public policy on behalf of Black women, BWR promotes their health and wellness, economic security & prosperity, education and global empowerment as key elements for success.

The National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) is an “organization of organizations” (comprised of 330 campus and community-based sections and 32 national women’s organizations) that enlightens, inspires and connects more than 2,000,000 women and men. Its mission is to lead, advocate for, and empower women of African descent, their families and communities. NCNW promotes education with a special emphasis on science, technology, art, engineering, and math (S.T.E.A.M.); encourages entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and economic stability; educates women concerning health equity; promotes civic engagement, sound public policy, and social justice For more information, please visit http://www.ncnw.org