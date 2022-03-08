Fulton County Board of Commissioners Approves $1 Million to Support Veterans

During their meeting on March 2, 2022, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution sponsored by District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. allocating $1 million to serve veterans in Fulton County.

Funds will be allocated to improve the lives of veterans through programs enhancing economic stability, health and wellness, and housing. The County Manager will bring forward recommendations for administration of funds, which will be administered through a competitive process with nonprofits serving Fulton County veterans.

“I am grateful that the Board of Commissioners joined me in supporting these important resources for our veterans,” said Commissioner Arrington. “We owe a permanent debt of gratitude to these men and women. These funds will allow us to tailor local programs to meet their needs.”

“I am pleased to join Commissioner Arrington and my colleagues in supporting this important initiative,” said Chairman Pitts. “I have personally witnessed the struggles that many of our veterans face. With these dollars we can make an impact and save lives.”

The $1 million allocated by the Board of Commissioners is the latest in an ongoing effort to support the approximately 42,448 veterans living in Fulton County. In 2020, Commissioner Arrington sponsored legislation that created the Veterans Empowerment Commission, bringing together community leaders for recommendations on important programming and supports.

The resolution adopted by the Board of Commissioners outlines many of the challenges that U.S. veterans face, including “difficulty reconnecting with family and reestablishing a role in the family; joining or creating a community; preparing to enter to the civilian workforce or returning to a civilian job; creating structure; providing food, clothing and housing for themselves; establishing services such as medical, dental, insurance, or other service benefits; and are at greater risk for suicide and homelessness than those who have not served in the U.S. military.”