Commissioner Arrington, Laman Rucker Kick-Off Annual Black History Month Film Festival Opening

Commissioner Arrington to Kick-Off Annual Black History Month Film Festival with Opening Reception

Well known Atlanta actor to serve as event emcee.

Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr., welcomes acclaimed actor Lamman Rucker as the guest emcee for the 2022 Black History Month Film Festival Opening Reception on Friday, February 25, 2022.

The Opening Reception, which will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. the Wolf Creek Library located at 3100 Enon Road in South Fulton kicks off the 2022 Black History Month Film Festival scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The Opening Reception will include a screening of ‘Betty Davis: They Say I’m Different’. Additionally, awards will be presented to the student winners of the Unsung Black Heroes Essay & Film Competitions. Participating students in Fulton County were invited to either submit a 1,500-word essay or 10-minute short film highlighting an African American who has made a significant contribution to black progress and American History.

The remaining films will be screened from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the following locations:

Film Screenings: “Finding Your Roots: Decoding Our Past” & “The Harlem Renaissance & Beyond”

Metropolitan Library

1332 Metropolitan Pkwy, SW

Atlanta, GA 30310

Please RSVP @ www.BHFF2022SE.eventbrite.com

Film Screenings: “Slavery By Another Name” & “Black Theater – The Making of a Movement”

Wolf Creek Library

3100 Enon Road

South Fulton, GA 30349

Please RSVP @ www.BHFF2022SW.eventbrite.com

Film Screenings: “Black Power Mixtape” & “We the People: From Crispus Atticus to Barack Obama”

ArtsXChange

2148 Newnan Street

East Point, GA 30344

Please RSVP @ www.BHFF2022EP.eventbrite.com

Commissioner Arrington will host the 2022 Black History Month Film Festival in conjunction with Fulton Films, Friends of Wolf Creek, and the Urban Film Review.

Although the film festival is free, guests are strongly encouraged to RSVP for their choice of screenings. All screenings will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Those seeking more information on this event can reach the office of District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr. at www.FultonCommission5.com. The event can be shared on social media via the hashtag #2022BHFF.

