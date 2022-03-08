Supreme Court Declines To Review Bill Cosby’s Overturned Conviction

Photo: Getty Images

The Supreme Court ruled Monday (March 7) to keep the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault conviction, rejecting state prosecutors’ request to review the decision.

In 2018, Cosby was convicted of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004 and was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison.

Last June, the state Supreme Court overturned the conviction after it said his due process rights had been violated after a Montgomery County district attorney decided not to prosecute Cosby in 2005 in exchange for his deposition in a civil case. That arrangement, the state’s high court ruled, was used against Cosby at trial.

BREAKING: Supreme Court won’t take up sex assault case against Bill Cosby, leaving lower court decision to toss his conviction and set him free in place. https://t.co/XBcFtl6Bld — The Associated Press (@AP) March 7, 2022

DA Kevin Steele said in a statement to CNN the decision could have “far-reaching negative consequences” across the country.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

The National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.