Supreme Court Declines To Review Bill Cosby’s Overturned Conviction

The Supreme Court ruled Monday (March 7) to keep the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault conviction, rejecting state prosecutors’ request to review the decision.

In 2018, Cosby was convicted of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004 and was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison.

Last June, the state Supreme Court overturned the conviction after it said his due process rights had been violated after a Montgomery County district attorney decided not to prosecute Cosby in 2005 in exchange for his deposition in a civil case. That arrangement, the state’s high court ruled, was used against Cosby at trial.

DA Kevin Steele said in a statement to CNN the decision could have “far-reaching negative consequences” across the country.

