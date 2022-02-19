Photo Caption: (l-r) Walter L. Davis, founding member, Peachtree Providence Partners Holding Company, LLC; Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF; Dr. George T. French, Jr., president, Clark Atlanta University; Detroit businessman and philanthropist Dr. William F. Pickard, founder and executive chairman of Global Automotive Alliance (GAA) Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management; Atlanta business and civic leader, Milton H. Jones, Jr., UNCF Board Chairman and founding member of Peachtree Providence Partners Holding Company, LLC. and Maurice L. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF

Top Detroit Businessman and Philanthropist Donates $100,000 Gift to UNCF in Support of HBCUs Investing in education of Black youth among best ways to invest in America

A $100,000 gift was presented today to UNCF (United Negro College Fund) in support of three UNCF-member historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) by William F. Pickard, Ph.D., founder and executive chairman of Global Automotive Alliance (GAA) Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management. The presentation was held on the campus of UNCF-member Clark Atlanta University.

Pickard’s gift includes donations to UNCF, Clark Atlanta University, Saint Augustine’s University and Philander Smith College.

The donation was made by Pickard in honor of Atlanta business and civic leader and UNCF Board Chairman Milton H. Jones, Jr., for his leadership to help Black students go to and through college. Pickard said he hopes his donation will encourage other donors, charitable foundations and businesses to join Chairman Jones, and UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax to support UNCF and HBCUs to help Black students receive the financial resources they need to achieve their college dreams and better futures.

“I am pleased to present this gift in honor of my friend UNCF Board Chairman Milton Jones for his outstanding leadership and dedication to helping Black students earn college degrees and make better lives for us all,” said Pickard. “I salute Dr. Lomax for being a strong advocate for our nation’s historically Black colleges and universities and encourage others to join him in supporting the work of the UNCF and continue believing the UNCF motto, ‘A mind is a terrible thing to waste.’”

“I am deeply grateful to my friend Bill Pickard, business and civic leader and philanthropist, for his generous gift to UNCF and three of our UNCF-member colleges and universities. His continuous generosity clearly demonstrates his belief that investing in the education of Black youth is one of the best ways to invest in America’s future,” said UNCF Board Chairman Milton H. Jones.

Clark Atlanta University will use the gift for the development of the Center for Urban Entrepreneurship in the College of Business. St. Augustine University will increase the William F. Pickard Endowed Scholarship in the School of Business for support of undergraduate students from the Bahamas. Philander Smith College is using the gift to support programs for Bahamian students to include recruitment.

Resulting from his donation, Pickard becomes a member of UNCF’s President’s Society, which recognizes individual donor gifts.