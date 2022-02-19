Donald Trump Ordered To Testify In Letitia James’ Investigation

Donald Trump and two of his children must give statements in the investigation of their family’s business practices, a judge ruled Thursday (February 17). The former president and his business dealings have been the subject of a probe launched by New York Attorney General, Letitia James.

Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr, will soon face hours of questioning, after New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron denied Trump’s request to have James’ investigation thrown out.

At a rally this month, Trump said the many people looking into his business dealings were “racists” and has previously accused James –– and Georgia DA Fani Willis –– of investigating his shady practices for “political reasons.” He even tried to get James’ investigation tossed after claiming whatever statement he gives in the civil investigation could be used as evidence in the criminal probe former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance launch parallel to James’.

Still, Justice Engoron said the MAGA leader will have to give a statement in the civil case because all the Trump can assert their Fifth Amendment rights.

“When they are deposed, the [Trumps] will have the right to refuse to answer any questions that they claim might incriminate them, and that refusal may not be commented on used against them in a criminal prosecution.”

According to The Washington Post, when Eric Trump, another of Trump’s sons, was deposed in the same case, he pleaded the Fifth over 500 times.

