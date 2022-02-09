Emmy nominated writer Mitchell Marchand talks 2pac, writing for Oprah and 30th Anniversary of Juice

Our guest Mitchell Marchand is here sharing amazing stories about hanging out with 2pac, working on set with Spike Lee during ‘Do the Right Thing,’ writing for Oprah, and enjoying the pleasure of experiencing Hollywood success with his best friends/high school classmates Marlon Wayans and Omar Epps.

Mitch is an Emmy nominated writer, actor and producer who is often best known for delivering the closing line in the hip-hop cult classic film, Juice, “You got the Juice now man…” He’s currently the executive story editor/writer on Netflix’s hit sitcom “The Upshaws” starring Mike Epps, but his extensive credits also include penning lines for the 73rd Emmy Awards, the 93rd Oscars, the 2021 BET Awards, Lip Sync Battle, Marlon and The Mo’Nique Show.

Marchand received his first Emmy nomination as a writer on CBS’s “John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero” special with Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Brad Pitt, Gayle King and Trevor Noah.

