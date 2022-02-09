Betty Davis, Iconic Funk Singer, Dead At 77

Photo: Getty Images

Betty Davis has died at the age of 77.

According to Rolling Stone, the iconic funk singer and ex-wife of jazz legend Miles Davis passed away due to natural causes on Wednesday at 4:40 a.m. ET in Homestead, Pennsylvania.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Betty Davis, a multi-talented music influencer and pioneer rock star, singer, songwriter, and fashion icon,” Davis’ longtime friend Connie Portis said in a statement.

“Most of all, Betty was a friend, aunt, niece, and beloved member of her community of Homestead, Pennsylvania, and of the worldwide community of friends and fans. At a time to be announced, we will pay tribute to her beautiful, bold, and brash persona. Today we cherish her memory as the sweet, thoughtful, and reflective person she was.… There is no other.”

