Spelman College Cancels Classes After Receiving Bomb Threat

Spelman College in Atlanta canceled classes Tuesday (February 8) after receiving yet another bomb threat.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the bomb threat was called in to the all-women HBCU around 9:53 a.m., prompting school officials to suspend classes and order students back to their residences. Faculty and staff on campus were instructed to shelter in place while police investigated the matter. The campus has also been closed to visitors.

This is the third time this year Spelman has received such a threat, joining dozens of other HBCUs around the country who’ve also received multiple threats.

The FBI announced last week that at least six juvenile persons of interest had been identified in connection with the bomb threats.

“We appreciate the active involvement of our local and federal officials,” Spelman College President Mary Schmidt Campbell said in a statement.

“We continue to count on them to work with us to add additional protective resources and to step up their investigation into these threats. The students, faculty, and staff of Spelman deserve the ability to conduct the college’s mission with calm, confidence, and security.”

