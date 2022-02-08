Lil Uzi Vert Receives Sentence In Assault Case Involving His Ex-Girlfriend

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert will avoid jail time in an assault case involving his ex-girlfriend and fellow rapper SAINt JHN after taking a plea deal.

According to TMZ, the “Neon Guts” rapper will spend three years on probation, one year in treatment for mental health and substance abuse, 52 weeks in domestic violence counseling, restitution, and 10 years under a criminal protective order.

The deal comes after prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Uzi with three felonies –– assault with a firearm, criminal threats and domestic violence. He also caught a misdemeanor charge for carrying a loaded weapon.

Back in July, Uzi’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd filed a police report after claiming the rapper put a gun to her stomach and hit her. The incident took place at Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood where Byrd and rapper SAINt JHN were at a business meeting.

Uzi reportedly jumped out of a Cadillac Escalade, first going after the fellow rapper and throwing a punch but missed and fell to the ground. That’s when Brittany reportedly approach Uzi and he pulled the gun out and put it to her stomach before hitting her.

So far, the rapper hasn’t commented on the sentence.