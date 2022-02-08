Queen Latifah, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, More Are Coming To Netflix [Video]

Photo: Getty Images

Netflix is coming for 2022!

The streaming platform giant dropped its annual trailer Thursday (February 3), letting subscribers know what to expect this year. The three-minute trailer put Black excellence on full display, announcing films starring our living legends and budding on-screen icons.

As reported by Shadow and Act, the trailer gave just seconds of movie clips including from They Cloned Tyrone starring John Boyega, Teyonnah Parrish, and Jamie Foxx. Kerry Washington is also coming to the platform, starring alongside Charlize Theron in The School of Good and Evil.

Halle Berry and Omari Hardwick teamed up for The Mothership, while Alfre Woodard joined the cast of The Grey Man. Comedian Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson are handling Halloween with Boo!

Queen Latifah joined Adam Sandler in Hustle as well as the star-studded cast of Day Shift which also features Jamie Foxx, Meagan Good, and Snoop Dogg.

Eddie Murphy, Lauren London, and more star in Kenya Barris‘ You People.

Don Cheadle, Andre 3000 and Jodie Turner-Smith star in White Noise, a title confirmed by the platform, but not featured in the trailer.

Check out the full list of titles featuring Black actors by clicking HERE, and check out the full trailer below.

Sci-Fi comedy “They Cloned Tyrone” starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonnah Parris coming to Netflix, June 6. # pic.twitter.com/3kns1KRqqS — THE GREY DISTRICT (@TheGreyDistrict) February 3, 2022

