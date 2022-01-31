Lil Wayne Is Looking For A Wife — Because He’s Too Rich

Photo: Getty Images

It looks as though Lil Wayne wants to fulfill the age old saying, “Happy wife, happy life,” by settling down once and for all.

The “Love Me” rapper posted to Twitter early Saturday (January 29) letting his 34.8 million followers know he’s looking for Mrs. Carter.

“I need a wife man I’m getting too wealthy. Stfu,” Wayne wrote online.

The rapper was once married to Toya Johnson, his childhood sweetheart with whom he shares 23-year-old daughter Reginae Carter. Wayne was most recently romantically linked to model Denise Bidot, but based on this tweet, it appears the couple officially ended things.

At a time, rumors swirled that Wayne and Denise had gotten married after Tunechi tweeted, “Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever,” in April of 2021. “FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters,” the tweet read.

But Wayne later cleared things up while on Instagram Live with Nicki Minaj. “I did not get married,” he told the “Chung-Li” rapper, according to Rap-Up.

The year just started, so who knows how Wayne’s search for wifey goes. In the meantime, the rapper is busy working on music, releasing his 2011 mixtape Sorry 4 The Wait on streaming platforms for the first time ever and adding four new tracks.

He’s also preparing to release ColleGrove 2 with 2 Chainz sometime this year.