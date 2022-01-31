The 5 Biggest Bombshells From Janet Jackson’s Documentary

Photo: Getty Images

Janet Jackson set the record straight, revealing a lot of details of her life and decade-spanning, iconic career in a two-part documentary series over the weekend.

The Lifetime A&E documentary JANET –– which aired Friday (January 28) and Saturday (January 29) –– gave an inside look into the singer’s life, time in the music industry, including the infamous 2004 Super Bowl Halftime scandal during which Justin Timberlake exposed her breast.

The “All For You” singer also addressed rumors from the 80s, growing up as her brothers grew in fame, and what her friendship with Timberlake is like now.

Here’s five of the biggest bombshells from JANET.

There’s no secret baby with James DeBarge

For years, rumors swirled that Janet Jackson had a secret baby with her first husband, James DeBarge during the 1980s. According to the gossip, her sister, Rebbie Jackson, was raising the child.

“They were saying I was raising her daughter,” Rebbie said in the documentary.

Janet cleared the air, explaining that at the time, she’d gained weight as a result of taking birth control.

“I could never keep a child away from James,” Janet said. “How could I keep a child from their father? I could never do that, that’s not right.”

She and Justin Timberlake are “very good friends”

At a two-night documentary event in Miami earlier this year, the pop superstar addressed fans in a pre-recorded video message letting everyone know she and Justin are “very good friends” after the 2004 scandal.

“Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that’s got to stop,” Jackson said in the message, People reported.

“Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends,” she added. “We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it’s time for everyone else to do the same.”

Allegations against Michael Jackson impacted her career

When Michael Jackson was accused of molesting children, Janet says her own career was impacted –– revealing that she lost a “multi-million dollar” brand deal with Coca-Cola shortly after news of the allegations broke.

“That’s the way the world is,” the “Rhythm Nation” singer said of losing the deal, adding that she was “guilty by association.”

Janet defended her late brother in the documentary after being asked if there was ever a point she felt he was guilty of the accusations.

“Never,” she said. “I know my brother. He didn’t have that in him,” she added, noting that the entire family stood by him. The first case reached a financial settlement and was closed, but Janet said that legal path made him look “guilty.”

“I really wish my brother really would have let the world know him better,” she added.

Janet said that the whole situation was “frustrating for me, but you can’t let it stop you and it didn’t.”

After finishing her “JANET” tour, the singer revealed she got a call from Michael to collaborate on a song –– the 1995 hit “Scream.” She agreed, wanting to show public support for her older brother.

René Elizondo Jr. attempted to collect money from Janet after their divorce

Even though Janet and René Elizondo Jr. had a prenuptial agreement, he sued Janet after filing for divorce. The couple had been secretly married for nine years. At the time, he argued that Janet’s “bold” Rolling Stone cover was proof that he’d significantly contributed to her career.

“I started thinking, ‘Were you with me for the fame? Were you with me for the money? Were you with me for my family’s name?’ I mean, those things go through your head,” Jackson said in the documentary.

Janet and Tupac had ‘chemistry’ on the set of ‘Poetic Justice’

Janet starred in the 1993 classic Poetic Justice alongside Tupac, Q-Tip, and Regina King.

Q-Tip, who played Janet’s boyfriend, revealed that the role was his first acting job and he got to kiss the singer “about 20 times.” The hip-hop legend said it was an “amazing” experience. “I mean, amazing.”

Off-camera, Regina King revealed that Janet and late rap icon had some chemistry together.

“I don’t know if Janet will ever admit to it, but there was a lot of that chemistry going on,” King said of Janet and Pac. “You could cut the air in the room at times, but she was in a relationship with René, make no mistake about it.”