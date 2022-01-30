Snoop Dogg Slams Critics And Cancel Culture: ‘Gimme A Week I’ll Be Back Up’

Photo: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg is not here for cancel culture and not afraid to talk about it. While chatting with comedian Druski in a “Behind The Vest” Clubhouse chat, Snopp was asked about the concept of cancel culture and didn’t hold back with his response, telling the chat:

“I wish a ****** would try to cancel me. [It only works] if you believe it when they tryna cancel you.”

The West Coast legend continued on, pointing out the attempts to cancel Dave Chappelle and DaBaby in recent years.

“Cause you see DaBaby, you see David Chappelle. You see certain motherf***ers, like, ‘If you don’t get out of here with that s**t.’ Gimme a week n**** I’ll be back up, you know what I’m saying? You gotta believe it. You gotta know that your base is your base. You can’t—the cancel community is not bigger than my fan base. I beg to differ. Let’s match up n****… Cancel community meet up. Line up. Cancel community, I need you n****s to line up.”

.@druski: snoop, what you think about cancel culture?@SnoopDogg: I wish I a mf’er would try to cancel me. Tap in: https://t.co/U8VS78FCqf — Maya (@mayawatson) January 27, 2022

Snoop’s comments come just days after comedian and Family Feud host Steve Harvey spoke about “cancel culture” during a Press Tour, sharing:

“Political correctness has killed comedy. Every joke you tell now, it hurts somebody’s feelings. But what people don’t understand about comedians is that a joke has to be about something. It has to be about somebody. We can’t write jokes about puppies all the time. The joke can’t be about bushes all the time. Some of these jokes will have to be about people, because that’s the most interesting topic. So if I come back, I’ll have to wait until I’m done. And I’m not done. I want to do one more. I’ll probably have to call it ‘This Is It.”

See what else Snoop had to say in the full “Behind The Vest” Clubhouse chat above.