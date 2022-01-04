Rihanna Ends The Year By Shaking The ‘Net With Steamy New Savage Fenty Look

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna is ending 2021 the same way she kicked it off — with a bang. The Fenty beauty founder took to social media on the final day of the year to show her stunning good looks in new Savage Fenty lingerie look, and fans can’t be more pleased. Rih Rih shared a steamy pic of herself donning her new purple Savage number, sharing with her 115 million followers:

“When you actually lived up to your New Years resolution….pressure applied”

She followed it up with another hot pic, letting fans know that the new year means new Savage Fenty:

“New new @savagexfentyfor the new year! available now”

2021 has been an impeccable year for the Bad Gal. Not only did we get to see the star thrive on a professional scale, by kicking off season 3 of her Savage X Fenty runway show and having one of the most beloved beauty brands with Fenty beauty — Rihanna also managed to find love with ASAP Rocky, and become the wealthiest female musician in the world, reaching billionaire status.

The “Kiss It Better” singer opened up about her millionaire status earlier this year, saying:

“It’s scary. I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I… get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and we’ll put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there… I’m like, ‘No, I want to be on the ground.’ I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not going to be a fall at all if anything, right?… I don’t want to be this icon… I want to remember who I am.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCSSNONbWHk?feature=oembed]

Who knows what else Rihanna could have in store for 2022. Happy New Year!