Entertainment

Here’s Why Kanye West Plans To Tear Down His New Home Across From Kim K

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West is determined to get his new mansion just right. Just days after news broke that the rapper purchased a new $4.5 million home across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, the Grammy Award winning rapper is planning to tear the house down completely, in order to rebuild it back up to his liking. A source told People magazine:

“Kanye’s new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It’s near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP.”

Another source added that Ye, who recently changed his government name, purchased the home to be as close to his four children as possible, sharing:

“It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat.”

Kanye’s home renovation comes on the heel of the star being spotted out at a restaurant in Houston with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez. Although Kanye and Yasmine were spotted at the same party, sources say they aren’t dating — and they were “there separately and interacted, but they’re not involved.”

Kanye and Justin LaBoy pulled up to James Harden’s Thirteen restaurant in Houston for J Mulan’s birthday tonight. pic.twitter.com/S8jCGpgEZZ

— Jenn (@_xmarissabee) December 29, 2021

Earlier this month, Kanye reportedly split from model Vinetria after just a few months of dating. The breakup came around the same time the Grammy Award winning rapper made a public plea for KKW to “run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly” during his performance at his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert alongside Drake. However, Kim responded by filing a notion to be legally single, all while hitting the town with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKhKwgbFPps?feature=oembed]

Even if their marriage doesn’t work out, it looks as though Kim and Kanye will still be neighbors.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web