Here’s Why Kanye West Plans To Tear Down His New Home Across From Kim K

Kanye West is determined to get his new mansion just right. Just days after news broke that the rapper purchased a new $4.5 million home across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, the Grammy Award winning rapper is planning to tear the house down completely, in order to rebuild it back up to his liking. A source told People magazine:

“Kanye’s new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It’s near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP.”

Another source added that Ye, who recently changed his government name, purchased the home to be as close to his four children as possible, sharing:

“It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat.”

Kanye’s home renovation comes on the heel of the star being spotted out at a restaurant in Houston with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez. Although Kanye and Yasmine were spotted at the same party, sources say they aren’t dating — and they were “there separately and interacted, but they’re not involved.”

Kanye and Justin LaBoy pulled up to James Harden’s Thirteen restaurant in Houston for J Mulan’s birthday tonight. pic.twitter.com/S8jCGpgEZZ

— Jenn (@_xmarissabee) December 29, 2021

Earlier this month, Kanye reportedly split from model Vinetria after just a few months of dating. The breakup came around the same time the Grammy Award winning rapper made a public plea for KKW to “run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly” during his performance at his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert alongside Drake. However, Kim responded by filing a notion to be legally single, all while hitting the town with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Even if their marriage doesn’t work out, it looks as though Kim and Kanye will still be neighbors.