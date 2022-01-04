Entertainment

Tyler The Creator Addresses ‘Dumb’ Claims That He Plans To Change His Name

  • Black Information Network
Tyler The Creator is never one to hold his tongue when it comes to saying how he feels. Earlier this month, the Odd Future star, who dropped his first ever cologne GOLF le Fleur, spoke to Fast Company about possibly switching up his stage name, saying that he thought the moniker Tyler, The Creator was “really dumb.”

Fans took the quote and ran with it, assuming that Tyler had plans to change his name infamous moniker. But the Grammy Award winning rapper seems to have had a change of heart since the interview. In a series of now deleted tweets, Tyler responded to folks hounding him about the potential name switch up, writing:

“I NEVER SAID I WAS CHANGING MY NAME, ARE YOU STUPID? YES. WILL EMBRACE MY LAST NAME MORE, LESS WOLF HALEY, NEVER SAID I WAS GONNA CHANGE MY STAGE NAME, WHAT YO EARS ON BRO? ALL CAPS MAKES YOU THINK THE PERSON IS MAD OR SOMETHING HA, WILD IT GIVES OFF THAT EMOTION JUST BEING UPPERCASE.”

During his interview with Fast Company, Tyler sang a different when it came to his stage name, sharing with the mag:

“My stage name was from, I made a MySpace page when I was 13– I had 3 of them, one was regular for friends, another one was for something else, and then the third one was just ideas, I would put drawings and photos I would take and I would upload beats on there. It’s really dumb but it stuck with me so it just works. But my full name, Tyler Okonma, in all caps just looks really cool. So you might see more of that, I don’t know, I’m getting older and I think when people get older they start to realize shit, you just start changing.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywlWU6nDDRA?feature=oembed]

Fortunately for devoted fans, Tyler The Creator isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

