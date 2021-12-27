Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and More Mourn The Death Of Desmond TuTu

Photo: Getty Images

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning symbol for racial justice and human rights, has died at the age of 90.

On Sunday (December 26), South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his death in a statement, saying, “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”

Ramaphosa added, “A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, [Tutu] was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world.”

In 1975, Tutu — who was a primary voice in urging the South African government to end apartheid — became the first Black bishop of Johannesburg, South Africa’s capital, and later the first Black Archbishop of Cape Town. In 1984, Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent opposition to apartheid.

Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and was admitted to the hospital several times in recent years.

Following news of Tutu’s passing, world leaders paid tribute to the anti-apartheid icon. See their statements below.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere.

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 26, 2021

Thankful for the transformational life and legacy of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

A freedom fighter extraordinaire, his powerful voice helped dismantle the evil Apartheid regime in South Africa.

Rest in Power.

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa – and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 26, 2021

This morning we lost a humble man of peace who left a lasting impact on our world. Rest in power Archbishop Desmond Tutu. pic.twitter.com/3zQWPcZJm2 — Dr. Robin Kelly (@RobinLynneKelly) December 26, 2021

His Holiness the Dalai Lama sends his condelences on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. https://t.co/njLb7BY3Ky — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) December 26, 2021

The @NelsonMandela Foundation is saddened to hear of the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. This loss is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences go out to Mam Leah and the Tutu family. Full statement: https://t.co/rET7kevXjf pic.twitter.com/f3hZ5j2CLh — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) December 26, 2021

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu had an impact on many across the globe and that the world is different today because of him.https://t.co/FG52F3g1AA — News24 (@News24) December 26, 2021

@MYANC statement on the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu #RIPDesmondTutu pic.twitter.com/sWU80Cxe3P — African National Congress (@MYANC) December 26, 2021

Statement from former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu pic.twitter.com/oouEZzQ9O8 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) December 26, 2021