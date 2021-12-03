Trevor Noah Returns To Host The 2022 Grammys

Noah made his Grammy debut during the COVID-19 pandemic. Surrounded by the likes of Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, Noah brought jokes about Kevin Hart, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and a number of the night’s biggest stars. Now, he’s coming back with a full crowd and a new mindset.

“I said, ‘Let me think about it,’ and then I was like, ‘Why would I not want to do the Grammys?’ First of all, it’s a front-row ticket to the best music concert of all time. I don’t care who you are, you love music,” Noah told King about his decision to accept an offer to host the show a second time.

“And then I realized how important it is for me on the night. As the host, I serve so many purposes. If I’m not there, who lifts Kevin Hart into his seat? There are important things I’m supposed to be doing on that night. I give Jay-Z emotional support; he’s very nervous. I just tell him, ‘It’s gonna be ok, Jay. You’re breaking a record, you’re beating Quincy Jones in nominations.’ I’m there to give people moral support.”

He’ll be there to deliver moral support, jokes and more at the 2022 Grammys. One of the biggest nights in music is set for January 31, 2022 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.